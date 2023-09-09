Dodge & Cox Sells 682,023 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Dodge & Cox lessened its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,621,128 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 682,023 shares during the quarter. VMware makes up 2.3% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.06% of VMware worth $3,323,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,030 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 491.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 56.7% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 298,500 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $37,268,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 15.2% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

VMware Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:VMW opened at $165.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.21 and a 200-day moving average of $137.29. The company has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.19.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 136.46%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

