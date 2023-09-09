Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,251,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,091 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $24,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHH. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 396.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 311.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.02. 2,530,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,683. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

