Cercano Management LLC Has $18.32 Million Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Cercano Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 570,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,177 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $18,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,700,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,575,000 after acquiring an additional 353,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,852,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,949,000 after buying an additional 140,947 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 3.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,116,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,228,000 after buying an additional 127,976 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,540,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,127,000 after buying an additional 87,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Progyny by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after buying an additional 725,232 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Stock Down 2.4 %

PGNY traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.31. 731,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,499. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $45.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.91 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGNY. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $119,132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,858,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $1,246,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,947 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,456.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $119,132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,858,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,997,152 shares of company stock valued at $122,897,115 over the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

