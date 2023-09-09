Cercano Management LLC Sells 100,954 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cercano Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 39.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100,954 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises approximately 1.0% of Cercano Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $26,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.50. The stock had a trading volume of 622,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.25 and a 52 week high of $212.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

