ClearBridge Investments Ltd Grows Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,487,066 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,454 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for about 2.9% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned about 1.67% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $90,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE NEP traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $47.99. The company had a trading volume of 574,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.14.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.854 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 202.37%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.