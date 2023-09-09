ClearBridge Investments Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677,136 shares during the period. Clearway Energy accounts for 0.6% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of Clearway Energy worth $20,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 35,662 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,634,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 145.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 81,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 48,052 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $94,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $736,448. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Clearway Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of CWEN stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 701,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,564. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.70. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.22). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.389 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Further Reading

