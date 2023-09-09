Cercano Management LLC Boosts Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Cercano Management LLC raised its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 308.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,543,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919,866 shares during the quarter. XPO accounts for about 3.2% of Cercano Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cercano Management LLC owned about 2.20% of XPO worth $81,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in XPO by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in XPO during the 4th quarter worth about $38,745,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 18.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,644,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,044,000 after acquiring an additional 896,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in XPO by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,399,000 after acquiring an additional 687,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on XPO from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on XPO from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on XPO from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.61.

Shares of XPO traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,538. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.86, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.20.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

