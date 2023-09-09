Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Sells 750 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 36.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.62. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

