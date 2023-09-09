Cercano Management LLC Invests $19.55 Million in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 465,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $19,552,000. Glacier Bancorp accounts for 0.8% of Cercano Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cercano Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Glacier Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,765,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,300,000 after buying an additional 388,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,256,000 after acquiring an additional 155,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,738,000 after purchasing an additional 346,492 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,295,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,261,000 after purchasing an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,622,000 after purchasing an additional 100,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.67. 485,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $201.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 26.60%. On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

