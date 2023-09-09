Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Acacia Research comprises approximately 0.1% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the first quarter worth about $1,815,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Acacia Research by 1.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,647,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 21,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acacia Research by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Acacia Research by 4,844.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 31,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Acacia Research by 66.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 152,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 61,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Acacia Research in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ACTG stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. Acacia Research Co. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

