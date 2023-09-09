National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Purchased by Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 336.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 118.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 416.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Western Life Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $459.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $436.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.75. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.78. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.94 and a 12-month high of $476.63.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 3.47%.

National Western Life Group Profile

(Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.