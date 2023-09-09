Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 32.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 7.2% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 820,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after purchasing an additional 234,779 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 170.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,464,000 after purchasing an additional 345,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 69.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MP opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 16.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.66.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.44 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MP. TheStreet lowered shares of MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Northland Securities raised shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

