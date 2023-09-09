Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Sells 14,969 Shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,969 shares during the period. Taylor Devices makes up 0.3% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.54% of Taylor Devices worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Taylor Devices by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Taylor Devices stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.88. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taylor Devices ( NASDAQ:TAYD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.72 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

See Also

