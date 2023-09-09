Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 2,000 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for approximately 0.1% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,020 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,446,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $675,824,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,158,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,430,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,766,000 after purchasing an additional 763,195 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $68.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.55. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $118.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.94%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

