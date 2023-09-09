Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Sells 330 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up approximately 16.4% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $24,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 54.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 42.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mountains Insurance Grou White bought 5,916,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $59,168,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,856,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,568,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,510.25 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,172.00 and a 12 month high of $1,617.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,533.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1,447.26.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 65.14% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

