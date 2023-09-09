Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,887,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 370.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,317,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.