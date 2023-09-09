Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,180 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.75. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $50.35.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2527 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

