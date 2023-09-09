Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,038 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBML. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 363.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 133,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 104,356 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 443.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 84,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 69,186 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 55,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IBML opened at $25.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $25.83.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.