Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 268 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 136,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 59.4% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $471.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $500.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.81.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.