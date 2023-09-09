Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,292 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 357.7% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000.

NASDAQ IBTE opened at $23.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $24.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.0871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

