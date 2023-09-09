Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IBMM opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.0379 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.