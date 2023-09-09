Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Snap-on by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, August 14th. CL King began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at $22,966,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $1,329,143.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,898,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $259.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.75 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.74.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.