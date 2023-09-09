Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Trading 0.8% Higher

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.74. 30,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 37,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gencor Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $202.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gencor Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,103 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 956.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 381,612 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 86,904 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gencor Industries

(Get Free Report)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.