Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.94

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.94 and traded as high as $3.10. Loop Industries shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 24,593 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Loop Industries from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Loop Industries Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 5,137.50% and a negative return on equity of 68.55%. Analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loop Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 6,002.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

Featured Articles

