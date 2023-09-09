Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lowered its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric makes up about 0.8% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,272 shares of company stock valued at $20,866,689 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Shares of LECO opened at $180.32 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.01 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

