Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.18

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.18 and traded as high as C$32.94. Keyera shares last traded at C$32.79, with a volume of 723,475 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Keyera from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares cut shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.32.

Get Keyera alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keyera

Keyera Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.20.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.23. Keyera had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keyera Corp. will post 1.9084746 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

About Keyera

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.