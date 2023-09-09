VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.14

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.14 and traded as high as $3.34. VNET Group shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 1,394,810 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNET shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of VNET Group in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC upped their target price on shares of VNET Group from $2.90 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VNET Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VNET Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,498,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after buying an additional 77,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VNET Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 138,075 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in VNET Group in the second quarter valued at about $6,586,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in VNET Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,122,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in VNET Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,856,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 127,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

