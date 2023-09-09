Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.19

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.19 and traded as high as C$42.85. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$42.85, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$117.82 million, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.22.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$61.83 million during the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 241.88% and a return on equity of 5.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.4639423 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently -71.96%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

