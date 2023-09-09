Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $123.65

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $123.65 and traded as high as $168.95. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $168.75, with a volume of 5,219,281 shares changing hands.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.96.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,864.2% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 157,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 149,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

