Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.3 %

KMI stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.80%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

