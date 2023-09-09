Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,276 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEP. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 99,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

BEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

BEP opened at $24.70 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $38.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.25 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 6.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

