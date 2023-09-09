Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Acquired by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 95.64 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 463.64%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.