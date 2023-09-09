Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $423.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.16. The firm has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $381.55 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

