Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $5.50 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.28.

General Mills Trading Up 1.8 %

GIS opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.96. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

