Gendell Jeffrey L Sells 90,923 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Gendell Jeffrey L cut its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,077 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 90,923 shares during the quarter. Louisiana-Pacific makes up about 0.8% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 0.22% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average is $62.97. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.04 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

