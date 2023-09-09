Generation Investment Management LLP Sells 28,550 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Generation Investment Management LLP cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,445,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,550 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group accounts for about 2.1% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Generation Investment Management LLP owned approximately 1.75% of CBRE Group worth $396,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,040,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,952,000 after buying an additional 34,736 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,613,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,685,000 after acquiring an additional 173,675 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,475,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,843,000 after purchasing an additional 142,081 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,289,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,138,000 after buying an additional 54,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $550,939.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,650,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

CBRE stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.59 and its 200 day moving average is $78.89.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

