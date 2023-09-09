Globeflex Capital L P Takes $3.96 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 248,455 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572,347 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,581,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,124,000 after acquiring an additional 127,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at $156,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $2,548,471.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,758.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $17.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

