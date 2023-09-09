Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $102.94 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

