Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 4,720 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 203,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,620 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,028,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,562,000 after purchasing an additional 411,048 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,593,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,012 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,786,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,196,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $31.74 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

