Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $436.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $439.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.90. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $462.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.