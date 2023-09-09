Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 11,541 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.92% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,729,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,546,000 after purchasing an additional 140,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 136,603 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,311,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after buying an additional 87,896 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $60.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $639.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $58.69 and a one year high of $69.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.0857 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

