Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 4,302 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IJH opened at $257.39 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.74 and a 200-day moving average of $254.45. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.