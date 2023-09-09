Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Makes New Investment in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,509 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. SM Energy comprises 1.4% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,344,000 after acquiring an additional 224,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $118,384,000 after purchasing an additional 283,649 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after purchasing an additional 849,019 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,607,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,813,000 after purchasing an additional 145,099 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.46 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $644,663.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $644,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $1,189,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,404.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,923. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

