Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 7,853 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $34,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,184,005,000 after buying an additional 110,026 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,533,000 after acquiring an additional 132,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after acquiring an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 22.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,665,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $282.28 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

