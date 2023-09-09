Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up 1.1% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,081,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,661,000 after purchasing an additional 49,797 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,610 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 520,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 426,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 143,155 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FHLC opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $66.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.42.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

