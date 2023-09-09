Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,670 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.5% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $168,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter.

IBTD stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

