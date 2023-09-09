SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Purchased by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,351,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,972,000 after buying an additional 3,357,251 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,884,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,782,000 after buying an additional 1,330,247 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,458,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,400,000 after buying an additional 1,036,324 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,116,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,570,000 after buying an additional 27,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,240,000 after buying an additional 478,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.33 and a 12-month high of $91.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.63.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

