Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.05 Million Stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,151 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,433,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,475,000 after buying an additional 667,108 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,071,000 after purchasing an additional 352,467 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 872,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 98,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43,373 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

RLY stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $539.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

