First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) is Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,235 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for about 4.5% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $13,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8,338.5% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 153,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 151,761 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $47.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.14. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $49.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

