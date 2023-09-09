MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Raised by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 116,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 34,248 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in MetLife by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in MetLife by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in MetLife by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 47,543 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $63.31 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.08.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on MET shares. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

